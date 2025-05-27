Barcelona won't pursue move for 23-year-old Ligue 1 star as club identify different priorites: Reports

Barcelona will reportedly steer clear of a move for LOSC Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier amid Wojciech Szczesny's apparent reluctance to sign a new deal and long-time No. 1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen's shaky form.

Neither man started the final La Liga game of the season - with Inaki Pena keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win at Athletic Club - to finish four points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Ter Stegen has been a superb performer for the Blaugrana since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach more than a decade ago, keeping 175 clean sheets in 422 appearances across competitions. However, the 33-year-old kept just one shutout in nine games in an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign.

Meanwhile, Szczesny, who came out of retirement to provide cover for Ter Stegen - who had suffered a seemingly season-ending injury - has had a good season. The 35-year-old Pole registered 14 clean sheets in 30 games across competitions. However, his contract runs out next month, and he hasn't shown much inclination to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Amid that, the Blaugrana had considered Chevalier as an option to fortify the goalkeeping position. However, as per Carlos Monfort of Jijantes FC (via Barca Blaugranes), the La Liga champions have shifted their interest from the 23-year-old Frenchman. Espanyol's Joan Garcia is another option, but his arrival also seems bleak.

Barcelona season recap

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick (left)

Barcelona have had a hugely successful 2024-25 season under former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick, who replaced Barca legend Xavier Hernandez at the Camp Nou helm at the start of the campaign.

The Blaugrana captured the domestic treble - winning their 28th La Liga, a record-extending 32nd Copa del Rey and 15th Supercopa Espana title. The last two titles came at the expense of Los Blancos - whom they beat in both finals. As mentioned earlier, Barca also ended Madrid's La Liga title defence.

Flick's side came close to ending their 10-year absence from the UEFA Champions League but fell 4-3 in extra time in the semi-final second leg at home to bow out 7-6 on aggregate.

