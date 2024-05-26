Barcelona ready to sell key first-team player to sign Liverpool superstar in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to part ways with Raphinha as they look to snap up Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz. The Uruguayan has had a decent season.

Diaz, 27, contributed 13 goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions, starting 42, as the Reds finished third in the Premier League and also won the EFL Cup.

Despite his current contract not expiring till 2027, there has been no dearth of interest in his services. AS (as per Mirror) has reported interest from Barca, with their sporting director Deco reportedly meeting Diaz's representatives two months ago to discuss a possible transfer.

However, with the Reds possibly seeking between €120-140 million for his services, Barca have a tough road ahead. To sweeten the deal, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is planning to offer Raphinha, considering their well-documented financial woes.

Trending

Talks of Diaz' possible transfer to the Camp Nou first emerged when the player's father talked about the move being a 'dream' one for Diaz, adding that there was no 'serious' interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Diaz hasn't exactly set the stage on fire at Anfield since arriving in January 2022, contributing 24 goals and 13 assists in nearly 100 games across competitions. Nevertheless, Liverpool seemingly value him highly and would be loathe to lose him.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had an underwhelming season, as they are set to finish trophyless. Following defeats to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final and to eventual winners Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, Xavi's side were knocked out by PSG in the UEFA Champions League last-eight.

The Blaugrana led the tie 4-2 at home before the visitors capitalised on a numerical advantage to score three unanswered goals and advance. Barca also fared poorly in La Liga, with their title defence ending with a 4-2 defeat at Girona two weeks ago.

However, since then, they have reeled off three straight wins without conceding before ending their campaign with a league trip to Sevilla on Sunday (May 26). It will also mark the last time Xavi will be in charge, with the Spaniard facing the sack earlier this week.