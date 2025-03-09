  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2024-25
  • Barcelona ready to sign 2 attackers for €100 million to reinforce squad in the summer: Reports

Barcelona ready to sign 2 attackers for €100 million to reinforce squad in the summer: Reports

By Bhargav
Modified Mar 09, 2025 18:08 GMT
SL Benfica v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick looks on.

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a swoop for FC Porto attacker Samu Aghehowa and Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman. The La Liga leaders are looking for backups to their current attacking crop.

Ad

Led by Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, the Blaugrana are riding a rich vein of form, especially in the top flight. With six straight wins, Hansi Flick's side are ahead of holders Real Madrid on goal difference, with a game in hand.

The aforementioned trio have combined for 39 of Barca's league-leading 71 goals, with Lewandowski (21) leading the pack, ahead of Raphinha (13) and Yamal (5). However, Barca are seeking reinforcements in case their leading trio gets injured, as their back-up line is thin and inexperienced.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per Fichajes.net (via Barca Blaugranes), Barca are looking to sign Aghehowa and Lookman in the summer and prepared to splurge up to €100 million. The 20-year-old Aghehowa has netted 20 times in 33 games across competitions this season for Porto, who could let him go for around €50-60 million.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Lookman has also produced a strong campaign for Atalanta, registering 17 goals and seven assists in 30 games across competitions. The Serie A side could sell the striker for €40 million.

Ad

What's next for Barcelona?

Barca FC head coach Hansi Flick
Barca FC head coach Hansi Flick

Barca are having a superb campaign under head coach Hansi Flick, who succeeded the legendary Xavi at the Camp Nou at the start of the season.

Ad

Their La Liga home game with Osasuna on Saturday (March 8) got cancelled because of the death of Barca first-team doctor Carles Minarro García. In a statement, the La Liga leaders said on their website:

“FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro García this evening For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date. The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."
Ad

Flick's side now turn their attention to their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at home against Benfica on Tuesday (March 11). The La Liga side lead 1-0 from their first-leg away win last week, with Raphinha's 61st-minute strike proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी