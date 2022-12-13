Barcelona and Real Madrid involved in transfer battle to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup star valued around €15m - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved in a transfer battle for Morocco's breakout star Azzedine Ounahi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional.

The 22-year-old has been integral to his national team's historic run to the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar, starting all five of their games so far. His performances certainly haven't gone unnoticed in Europe, with some big clubs showing interest, including the two El Clasico rivals.

Barcelona are looking for a new engine in midfield and have identified Ounahi as a potential target, given his technical abilities, vision and physicality. He would also come in cheaper than Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, who was also said to be on the club's radar. Ounahi has a price tag of just about €‎15 million.

El Nacional has further reported that Blaugrana manager Xavi also likes the idea of signing Ounahi, and the club might as well make a move for him in the January transfer window. However, they could face competition from Real Madrid, who are eyeing the Angers midfielder if they fail to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Regardless of Morocco's fate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ounahi can certainly expect interest from more European clubs once he returns from Qatar.

Morocco looking to create more history against France at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking of Morocco, the Atlas Lions are looking to create more history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against defending champions France on Wednesday (December 14).

Having held Croatia in the group stage before beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal in the knockouts, Walid Regragui's side have yet another major scalp in sight.

Morocco's fairy-tale run has seen them become the first African team and the first Arab nation to reach the last four of the World Cup, and they certainly aren't done yet.

The north African side have led the meanest defence in the competition, conceding just once - an own goal to Canada in the group stage.

In five games, they've kept a clean sheet in four, but France could be their toughest challenge yet. Les Bleus are a strong attacking unit, led by the peerless Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG ace has netted five goals in as many games, with his strike partner Olivier Giroud chipping in with four. It will be interesting to see if Les Bleus players can break Morocco's defensive resolve on Wednesday.

