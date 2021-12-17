Barcelona’s salary and contract offer for Manchester United ace Edinson Cavani revealed - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of signing Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani in the winter transfer window. With the move seemingly imminent, the possible terms of Cavani's contract with the Blaugrana have now been revealed.

According to TyC Sports, Barcelona may not have to pay a transfer fee for securing the Uruguayan's services. Cavani is reportedly open to terminating his contract with United to move to the Camp Nou in January.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via Barca Universal) has now revealed that Barcelona could offer the 34-year-old an 18-month contract. Cavani is expected to earn a net salary of around €3.5 million and €1 million in variables for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. Those figures are expected to rise to €4 million and €1.5 million in bonuses next season.

Rumours surrounding Cavani's arrival at Barcelona have picked up pace in recent times. A major reason for that is Sergio Aguero's retirement from professional football due to cardiac arrhythmia. The sad and forced conclusion to Aguero's career has left the Blaugrana with no out-and-out goalscorer.

Luuk de Jong looks set to return to Sevilla in January while Ansu Fati is unfit. Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez also tried deploying Memphis Depay as a centre-forward, but the Dutchman has struggled in the position.

Abde Ezzalzouli and Ilias Akhomach are still too young to shoulder the burden of leading Barcelona's attack. That has likely accelerated the Blaugrana's pursuit of Cavani.

Barcelona target Edinson Cavani has struggled for game time at Manchester United

Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani in the extended 2020 summer transfer window after the expiry of his contract with PSG. A serial goalscorer, Cavani adapted well to the Premier League, and became a key asset for the Red Devils.

The Uruguayan fired in 17 goals in 39 appearances across competitions for United in 2020-21. That helped the club finish second in the Premier League and also reach the UEFA Europa League final, which they lost to Villarreal on penalties in Gdansk.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's return in the summer has diminished the 34-year-old Cavani's importance at United this season. Cavani has made just eight appearances for the Red Devils across competitions this season, averaging less than 35 minutes per game. He has netted just once this campaign.

Manchester United are brimming with talent in forward areas, and are unlikely to suffer much if Cavani departs Old Trafford. However, Barcelona are aware that at 34, the Uruguayan isn't a long-term solution, and his injuries are also a major source of concern.

