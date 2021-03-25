Barcelona's valuation of Philippe Coutinho revealed: Reports

Philippe Coutinho’s time at Barcelona looks set to draw to a close, as the Blaugrana have revealed their valuation of the Brazilian midfielder.

According to Sportslens via Dailystar, the La Liga giants are willing to let Coutinho leave for only £35m. Barcelona are reportedly ready to accept a loss on the player who no longer features in their plans.

The Brazilian made his name at Liverpool after arriving from Inter Milan in January 2013. After Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield, Coutinho hit an even higher gear under the German’s Midas touch, excelling in the manager's heavy-metal brand of football.

He was so impressive that Barcelona came calling, and Coutinho moved to the Camp Nou in January 2018 for a then world-record transfer fee thought to be around £142m.

The Blaugrana had earmarked him as the long-term successor of Andreas Iniesta, who left the club six months later. Coutinho’s start to life at Barcelona was electric, but it proved to be a false dawn, as the Brazilian struggled to find his feet in his first full season in Spain.

He was sent on loan to Bayern Munich the next season, but despite helping the Bavarians secure a continental treble, Coutinho was deemed surplus to requirements.

🗣[ @fansjavimiguel🥇] | At best, Coutinho will return for the last 2-3 games of the season. pic.twitter.com/dSZgPDBP0R — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 24, 2021

Coutinho did display signs of returning to form at the start of this season, but he was laid low by a knee injury that has all but ruled him out for the season.

It now appears Barcelona are willing to endure a loss above £100m with Coutinho's sale and put an end to the embarrassing saga. The Brazilian is expected to generate interest from the Premier League, with Leicester City and Liverpool linked with the player last summer.

Arsenal could also enter the fray if they fail to complete a permanent transfer for Martin Odegaard.

Advertisement

Philippe Coutinho among Barcelona’s litany of poor transfer decisions in recent times

Philippe Coutinho may leave Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho has been one of several poor decisions made by Barcelona in the transfer market in recent times.

The Blaugrana invested heavily in Ousmane Dembele, but the Frenchman has failed to live up to expectations. His development has been hindered by his woeful injury record. But even if he looks like a bad investment, with age on his side, it might be unwise to write Dembele of just yet.

Coutinho’s available for a reported

£34 million this summer.



He’s only 28 years old and has torn up the Premier League in the past.



Such a no brainer.



Bring him home. pic.twitter.com/YnylmkueCV — Wilco🧣 (@KIopptinho) March 24, 2021

Barcelona’s decision to pay big money for Antoine Griezmann has been another poor decision, as the Frenchman has failed to hit the ground running after his dream move to Camp Nou