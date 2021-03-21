Barcelona could sell Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann to land Erling Haaland- Reports

Newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is desperate to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer. For the same, he is reportedly willing to sell Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

According to Sport, the signing of Erling Haaland could be key to Barcelona keeping Lionel Messi, whose contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona, who are eager to sign a new striker in the summer, are rumoured to have made Erling Haaland their top target. The Borussia Dortmund man has been in scintillating form since joining the Bundesliga club in January 2020, scoring 33 goals in 31 appearances this season.

Haaland is one of the hottest strikers in Europe and will cost any potential suitor in excess of £100 million. Barcelona have incurred heavy financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will, therefore, have to part ways with some key players to fund a deal for Haaland.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly open to selling Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann to raise funds this summer. Coutinho has been unable to settle at Barcelona since joining the club for €160 million from Liverpool in 2018.

A combination of poor form and recurrent injuries has seen Coutinho fail to live up to expectations at Camp Nou. He has often been linked with a move back to the Premier League and will likely fetch a fee in the region of £60-70 million.

Antoine Griezmann, like Coutinho, has also struggled to find his feet at Barcelona. After struggling in his first season with the Blaugrana last year, Griezmann has shown signs of recovering his goal-scoring touch this season. Joan Laporta, however, believes Griezmann is dispensable and can command a high fee in the market.

Barcelona are believed to be making Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their top target this summer, despite other clubs already having made a move. (Mundo Deportivo) pic.twitter.com/o4RTOYcdXY#Barca — SportzHub (@sportz_hub) March 13, 2021

Barcelona to make Erling Haaland their top target in the summer as they look for a squad revamp

Advertisement

1. FC Koeln vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has endured a shaky first season with the club. The Dutchman, who is looking to bolster his squad in the summer, is looking to sign a top-quality forward like Erling Haaland.

🔄 (HAALAND): The keys for Barcelona to make Erling Haaland's transfer possible:



• Lowering the wage bill.

• Transferring several players.

• Accepting a proposal for Barça Corporate.#FCB #Transfers 🇳🇴🔑



Via (🟢): @martinezferran [md] pic.twitter.com/lsprt2oeC2 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 19, 2021

Barcelona are eager to sign Erling Haaland but could face heavy competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Blaugrana are also in the market for a new defender and a central midfielder as they look to mount a serious challenge for the La Liga and Champions League next season.