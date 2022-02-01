Barcelona sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; announcement due today - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal on deadline day of the January transfer window.

The move was initially touted to be a straight loan till the end of the season. However, reports from the BBC suggest Aubameyang has joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer. Further reports also indicate that the Gabon international has signed an 18-month contract after taking a massive pay cut.

The BBC report also added that Barcelona are likely to announce the player's arrival later today. He will be the club's fourth addition in the winter transfer window. They earlier signed Dani Alves on a free transfer, bought Ferran Torres from Manchester City, and loaned in Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang's departure means Arsenal will be left with just two strikers for the rest of the season - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. Both players are also set to become free agents at the end of the season, leaving the Gunners in an unfavourable position.

New Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled recently

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for a then-club-record £56 million fee. He hit the ground running at the Emirates, scoring ten goals and providing five assists in his first 13 Premier League games.

The 32-year-old enjoyed his best goalscoring campaign for the Gunners the next season, netting 31 times in 53 games across competitions. He put in another solid display in the 2019-20 season, scoring 29 goals in 44 games across competitions, helping his team win the FA Cup.

The former Dortmund forward also won the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after scoring 22 league goals that campaign.

However, there was a dip in his form after a decent start to the 2020-21 campaign. The Gabonese forward managed just 15 goals in 39 games across competitions. His poor run of form continued into the ongoing campaign, where he has found the back of the net just four times in 14 Premier League games.

Aubameyang last played for Arsenal in a 2-1 loss to Everton in December. He was then suspended for a disciplinary breach, missing each of the Gunners' next ten games. The forward returned early from the Africa Cup of Nations as well, with Gabon releasing him after he contracted COVID-19.

He will now hope to get his career back on track at Barcelona, a club with whom he has been linked several times in the past.

