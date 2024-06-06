Barcelona sporting director Deco keen on signing Liverpool superstar - Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly interested in snapping up Liverpool striker Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been with the Reds since January 2022.

Diaz, 27, has had a decent stint at Anfield without quite setting the stage alight, contributing 24 goals and 13 assists in 98 games across competitions. That includes 13 goals and five assists in 51 games across competitions last season.

Despite being contracted till 2027, Diaz has been linked with several top clubs, including the Blaugrana, whose sporting director - as per Reshad Rahman (viaa Ferran Correas) - has the Colombian ahead of Nico Williams.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Barca Universal (via Mundo Deportivo) reported that the Blaugrana could offload Raphinha to land Diaz.

It's pertinent to note that the Brazilian had a decent season at the Camp Nou, contributing 10 goals and 13 assists in 37 games across competitions. However, he faces an uncertain future at the club and recently turned down a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

A recap of Liverpool and Barcelona's 2023-24 seasons

Former Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona and Liverpool largely have had similar campaigns. While the Blaugrana ended the season trophyless, the Reds won the EFL Cup, but both clubs are under new managers heading into the new campaign.

Xavi's Barca finished second in La Liga, relinquishing their league crown to their arch-rivals Real Madrid, who also won the Supercopa Espana and a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos' Supercopa triumph came at the expense of Barca in the final, with the Blaugrana also falling in the quarterfinals in both the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. In the latter competition, they led PSG 4-2 on aggregate at home before imploding after Ronald Araujo's dismissal.

Meanwhile, the Reds ended their final campaign under their legendary manager Jurgen Klopp with silverware. They were in contention for an unprecedented quadruple but fell out of contention.

After losing to eventual winners Manchester United and Atalanta in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League quarterfinals respectively, Liverpool finished behind Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.