Barcelona star left upset by social media campaign launched by fans against him: Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegan is reportedly unhappy due to a social media campaign launched against him by fans. According to journalist Ben Ayad, the German goalkeeper is very upset because of the #TerStegenOut campaign on X.
The campaign has been trending on social media for the last few days. Moreover, the campaign collides with Barca's interest in signing Joan Garcia. The La Liga champions are keen on signing the RCD Espanyol custodian this summer.
Ter Stegen missed seven months of action in the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury. He returned in May but played only two matches for the Blaugrana as coach Hansi Flick preferred to start Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks.
Nevertheless, the German goalkeeper has insisted that he's feeling fresh and has returned with full strength after his long-term injury. He said in the Barca One documentary (via Barca Universal):
"I have improved a lot. In the last eleven years, I have never been better physically. I feel better than ever. I am very grateful for how, not only the Barca fans, everyone was respectful and affectionate with me when I was injured. I'll never forget it."
Marc-Andre ter Stegen or the club haven't released any statement about the social media campaign. If Barca complete the signing of Joan Garcia, they might look to intiate Ter Stegen's sale.
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick explains how Lamine Yamal can maintain his high level
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has explained what Lamine Yamal should do to maintain his level. Flick has advised the 17-year-old forward to train hard and stay mentally present (via Barca Universal):
"To maintain Lamine's level in the coming years, he has to train hard, always be mentally present. He's smart, but he needs to work. I have a lot of confidence in him, and he's surrounded by teammates like Raphinha who help him."
Lamine Yamal made 55 appearances for Barcelona this campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists across competitions. He also helped them complete the domestic treble, winning the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercoppa Espana.
The 17-year-old penned a new long-term deal with the La Liga champions, keeping him at the club till the summer of 2031.