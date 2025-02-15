Barcelona star pushing to be available for Rayo Vallecano clash after returning to training following injury: Reports

Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Monday (February 17), but they might be without defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan suffered an ankle injury against Sevilla, which Barca won 4-1. Manager Hansi Flick expected Araujo to miss the Vallecano game, but as per Tribuna, Araujo is pushing hard to make himself available for the clash.

As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Araujo was spotted in the club's training session. However, his availability is still under question and will depend on whether he's fit to play.

Flick doesn't relish playing unfit players and might not play Araujo against Rayo if there are doubts surrounding his fitness, but Araujo is not the only potential absentee for Barcelona.

There are two more key players who will miss the clash: Fermin Lopez, who was given the marching orders in the Sevilla game, and captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who's out with a long-term injury.

In case Ronald Araujo is not fit for selection, Flick might have to revert to his former defensive pairing of Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi. While Araujo was on the sidelines due to injury, Flick had deployed a young 18-year-old Pau Cubarsi alongside the experienced 33-year-old Inigo Martinez.

The duo played quite a few games together until the return of Araujo, who was out for 181 days and returned to the team in December. His last appearance before his hamstring injury came on May 19, 2024, when Xavi Hernandez was the manager of the side.

Barcelona's trophy aspirations and goalscoring feat

Hansi Flick's contingent are the favourites to lift the La Liga trophy. They have 15 matches left and are two points behind table-toppers Real Madrid and one short of second-placed Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have similar numbers in the UEFA Champions League as well. With 19 points, they finished the group phase only behind Liverpool, who accumulated 21 points in eight games. They have also scored the most goals in La Liga (64) and the continental showpiece (28).

