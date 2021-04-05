Barcelona superstar targetted by top Premier League clubs: Reports

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele is attracting serious interest from top Premier League clubs, who are closely monitoring the Frenchman’s contract situation.

After a dazzling one-year stint in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, Dembele moved to Barcelona as the world’s most expensive teenager in a €125m deal back in 2017.

The 23-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most talented and technically gifted players around. However, despite showing initial promise, the 23-year-old has endured a rather unproductive and injury-hit spell with the Spanish giants.

Dembele has made 109 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona in his four years with the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 19 assists.

Liverpool face Manchester United transfer battle for Ousmane Dembele, claims reporthttps://t.co/kvqh9fP9lK pic.twitter.com/y4ZJAEtAH4 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 4, 2021

His contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2022. But with no contract extension talks on the horizon, the Frenchman could exit the Camp Nou this summer.

Reports claim top clubs in the Premier League are closely monitoring Dembele’s contract situation and could make a move for the Frenchman should he fail to agree on a contract extension with Barcelona.

Barcelona could lose Ousmane Dembele for free next summer should they fail to reach a contract agreement with the forward.

However, considering the hefty €125m paid to snap him up from Borussia Dortmund and their current financial crisis, Barcelona could look to cash in on the France international this summer.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly monitoring his situation. However, it is not yet known how much Barcelona would demand for the ex-Borussia Dortmund man.

There’s no problem, Eric Garcia will join Barcelona. The agreement reached in December is 100% confirmed. 🔴🤝 #FCB



Talks will be opened also with Ousmane Dembélé to discuss a new contract - Barça hope to keep him, many clubs are interested in case they won’t reach an agreement. https://t.co/DTuYHMK1nV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2021

Due to injuries, Ousmane Dembele made just five La Liga appearances for Barcelona last campaign. However, this season, the 23-year-old has been a key man for Barcelona, making 17 league starts and scoring four goals and providing two assists.

His impressive form saw him earn a call-up to the France national team by head coach Didier Deschamps for the first time in three years.

Interest in the Barcelona man is no surprise, as he proved with Dortmund that when he is fit, he can be one of the best players in the game.