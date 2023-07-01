Barcelona in talks with former Arsenal target as they plot summer move - Reports

According to journalist Gabriel Sans, former Arsenal-target Ivan Fresneda's agent met with Barcelona a few days ago. The player is waiting for a formal offer from the Blaugrana.

Fresneda, 18, plays for La Liga club Real Valladolid. He has made 26 appearances for the club's senior team and is one of the highly touted young prospects in the full-back position.

The 18-year-old has also represented the Spanish national team at youth level. Arsenal are looking to bolster their right-back slot, and the Gunners were previously linked with Fresneda.

The same goes for Barcelona. The Blaugrana used Jules Kounde as a makeshift right-back for most of last season. However, the Frenchman is expected to be used as a central defender this season.

Hence, the club are looking for a new right-back. Fresneda is among the targets. Joao Cancelo was also linked with a move to the club recently.

Barcelona chief Deco has reportedly reached agreement with Arsenal-target Arda Guler

Turkish sensation Arda Guler, dubbed as the "Turkish Messi" for his playing style, has become a hot prospect in the transfer market. Arsenal and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in the youngster.

Journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu has said that Barca sporting director Deco has reached a verbal agreement with Guler regarding a move to the club.

Barca president Joan Laporta recently said that Deco is in Istanbul to work on a potential deal (via Metro):

"Deco was in Istanbul, he says that [Guler] is a great talent. Now, La Liga allow us to carry out the operations that do not count for this year. Our scouting department was following him. We are trying to complete the deal."

Guler, 18, made 35 appearances for Fenerbahce last season. The youngster scored six goals and provided seven assists across competitions.

Despite his tender age, Guler has already represented Turkey four times, scoring once.

