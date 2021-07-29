Barcelona targeting AC Milan star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli. The defender is in the final year of his contract, but there has been no progress in negotiations over a renewal.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, owing to their precarious financial situation, Barcelona are looking to sign Romagnolii as a free agent at the end of his contract with AC Milan. The defender's wage demands are currently too high for the Rossoneri, and with Fikayo Tomori joining the club, Milan see the Italian as surplus to requirements.

Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Romagnoli and are willing to match the Italian's wage demands. However, the Blaugrana will first need to part ways with a host of players to reduce their burgeoning wage bill.

Romagnoli's 2020-21 campaign was marred by injuries, and the Italian was ousted from his starting spot by English defender Fikayo Tomori. AC Milan have since brought in Tomori on a permanent basis, meaning the Italian will have to regain his starting spot in the 2021-22 season.

Romagnoli is highly likely to leave Milan as a free agent next summer, but it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will be able to sign the defender.

Barcelona set for an overhaul this summer

Lionel Messi is yet to re-sign with Barcelona.

With Lionel Messi set to sign a new deal at the club, Barcelona have been asked by La Liga to reduce their wage bill or risk not being able to register the Argentinian superstar for the 2021-22 campaign.

That means the Blaugrana will have to part ways with multiple players to be able to afford Lionel Messi's massive contract. Barcelona have already signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia this summer, which could spell the end for a host of players at the club.

Players like Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are all set to depart the club this summer. There have also been rumours linking French superstar Antoine Griezmann with a move away from the club.

Barcelona are in a race against the clock to re-sign Lionel Messi; however, it remains to be seen which players will depart the club in order for them to do so.

