Rumour: Barcelona to hijack Manchester United deal for defender

Benfica have supposedly removed the sell-on clause from his contract.

Victor Lindelof is a hot property in Europe

What’s the story?

Manchester United have a tough task on their hands to land long-term target, Victor Lindelof with Barcelona reportedly also having joined the race to sign the Swedish international according to Portuguese publication O Jogo.

According to O Jogo, the La Liga giants have sent scouts to watch Victor Lindelof play this weekend. Manchester United have were close to signing the 22-year-old in the January transfer window but backed off from the move after Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo found some form.

The Swedish centre-back is reportedly valued at £50m as Benfica have supposedly removed the sell-on clause from his contract after paying £4.3million to his former club Vasteras.

In case you didn’t know...

After joining Benfica from Vasteras in 2012, Lindelof progressed through the club’s youth team winning the Portuguese Under-19 championship. The central defender soon made his appearance for the senior team in the Portuguese Cup against Cinfães. After a two year gap, Lindelof returned to the first team in the 2015/16 season making 23 appearances including a Champions League game against Zenit St. Petersburg.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona’s interest in the 22-year-old centre-back might come as a surprise but the Catalan club should be looking to strengthen their defensive options with both Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano approaching the wrongs side of the 30s.

Victor Lindelof made his international debut for Sweden national team in friendlies against the Czech Republic and Turkey. He was picked in Sweden’s squad for the group games for Euro 2016 and played in all three group games.

The 22-year-old is quick on his feet and has been impressive with his aggression on the pitch. Lindelof has made 52 appearances for Benfica so far in his career and eleven appearances with the Swedish national team.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester United have themselves to blame for this situation after choosing to pursue Lindelof in the summer. Although Rojo and Jones have been impressive for the Red Devils in the recent weeks, Lindelof will add youth and strength and could act as a backup to the United defence. His experience of playing in the Champions League will also come handy.