Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: 90% chance of Lionel Messi staying, Atletico Madrid eye Luis Suarez and more - 29th August 2020

Lionel Messi is set to break his silence on the rumours of him leaving Barcelona soon, but for now, things remain in the balance. That is because Barcelona have other transfer business to take care of as several clubs are keen on signing the players new manager Ronald Koeman does not want to keep at the club.

Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day, as on 29th August 2020:

90% chance of Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona

Josep Maria Minguella, the agent who got Lionel Messi to Barcelona, has revealed that there is only a 10% chance of the Argentine leaving the club.

He reckons that Lionel Messi will change his mind and remain at Camp Nou despite the striker sending a message to the club that he wants to leave. Talking to SPORT, Minguella said:

“I understand that the contract remains totally in effect, that there hasn’t been any change in the dates. With the passing of time, there is contact between the two legal teams. Right now, Messi’s legal team don’t see the situation clearly. The interpretation of the clause stops any institution coming in to buy a player saying he is free. One day, there is the legal threat that they have to pay anything from one euro to 700 million. There is a 90 per cent chance that Messi will continue at Barca.”

Atletico Madrid eye Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid are looking to make a move for Luis Suarez, according to AS. The report claims that the Spanish side are open on signing Suarez but only if Barcelona release the player.

Diego Simeone is a big fan of the Uruguayan striker and has asked the Atletico management to keep an eye on Suarez's situation at Barcelona. David Villa joined Atletico from Barcelona in similar circumstances, but right now, paying a transfer fee for Suarez is not financially viable for Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona keen on signing Ciro Immobile

Ronald Koeman wants to replace Luis Suarez at Camp Nou. In this regard, he has set his sight on Ciro Immobile. A report in La Gazzetta dello Sport says that the Lazio striker is on top of Koeman's wishlist if Barcelona fail to secure Lautaro Martinez.

Immobile has not signed a new deal at Lazio despite finishing as the top scorer in the 2019-20 Serie A.