Barcelona transfer news roundup: 'Bad' news for Ronald Koeman, former Chelsea star targetted, and more - 17th September 2020

Barcelona might have resolved the Lionel Messi situation without doing much, but the club are still in a big crisis. There is a vote of no confidence in Joseph Bartomeu going on while the club are nowhere close to getting the players they need.

Today's media reports related to Barcelona bring in more 'bad' news for the Catalan club:

More 'bad' news for Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has been appointed as Barcelona's manager, but he may not have received that position 'officially' as a report in Cadena Cope says that the club are yet to part ways with Quique Setien.

The report also said that the former Barcelona manager is yet to receive his compensation package, and he is still waiting for it. The report further said that Setien wants to be paid in full for the final year of his contract, but the club are yet to decide or negotiate with him in this regard.

Cadena Cope's report suggests that Ronald Koeman will not be able to officially take charge of a Barcelona match unless the Setien situation is resolved!

Ronald Koeman praises Konrad de la Fuente

Barcelona were involved in a pre-season friendly last night where they defeated Girona 3-1. The Catalan side were impressive in that fixture, and Ronald Koeman was full of praises for youngster Konrad de la Fuente.

Talking to the media after the pre-season friendly, Koeman said:

"We know we have really good young players here. The important thing is being involved in training at a good level and then taking that into these friendly games. If I had to highlight one of the youngsters, I would say Konrad, I am really happy with him. But we also have Pedri, Riqui. We have a great future ahead of us."

Barcelona wanted to sign Romelu Lukaku

Barcelona were linked with a stunning move for Lautato Martinez this summer, but a fresh report suggests that Romelu Lukaku was their top target.

The report says that Ronald Koeman was keen on signing the Belgian striker this summer, but the club could not fund the move. The former Chelsea and Manchester United striker was reportedly seen by the new Barcelona manager as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez.