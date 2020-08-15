Barcelona transfer news roundup: Barca eye €120 million star, update on Ronaldo rumours and more - 15th August 2020

Barcelona are keen on signing players this summer, and the papers today have linked them with a few as well. However, they still need to sell some players they have at the club, but it looks like not many are interested in buying the deadwood at Camp Nou.

Barcelona eye €120 million star

Barcelona have set their sights on signing Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN, who claim that Real Madrid and Barcelona will enter the race for the Englishman if Manchester United do not sign him this summer. ESPN's report read:

"La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will enter the race for him next year. That would leave United battling it out in a bidding war with Spanish giants for Sancho -- unless they up their offer this summer and meet Dortmund's valuation."

The Englishman is valued at €120 million by Borussia Dortmund, and they are not interested in negotiating for anything less than that. They are not in a hurry to sell Sancho as well because his current deal expires in 2023.

Ronaldo's representatives rebuff Barcelona links

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a shock move to Barcelona yesterday, but his representatives have rebuffed the claims. Sources close to the player have told AS that no such plan is on the cards right now.

Ronaldo has reportedly linked with a move away from Juventus as his wages are an issue for the Italian club. However, things do not seem to be that way, and he is very likely to remain with the Serie A champions.

Rio Ferdinand blasts Barcelona's transfer policy

Barcelona have been trying to replace Neymar in the starting XI but have failed to do so. They are trying hard to get the ideal player but have just not managed to get anyone who can fill the void left by the Brazilian. Talking on BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand said:

"They've spent, what is it, £800m since Neymar left and still they're reliant on Messi who came through the youth system there, and the older players in the team who were there before are spent as well. They've not recruited, in terms of spending that money wisely, I don't think, going forward. But listen, when you've got Messi in your team, you can make a few mistakes because invariably he's got them out of trouble."