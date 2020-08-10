Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca want top target signed for €15M, update on Lautaro Martinez and more - 10th August 2020

Barcelona are unable to spend like they once used to, and it looks like they will have to be 'stingy' in the transfer market this summer. The club cannot afford to sign big players despite reports suggesting that they are looking to raise funds to get some of their top targets.

Barcelona eye €15 million move for Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has already informed Manchester City that he will not be extending his contract at the club. He wants to leave for Barcelona, with manager Pep Guardiola already acknowledging the same.

Reports in the United Kingdom suggest that Manchester City are open to selling Garcia this summer. They are demanding £30 million for the Spanish centre-back for whom Barcelona have shown interest.

However, ESPN have reported that Barcelona may be unwilling to match the asking price of Garcia set by City. They are keen on signing Garcia but are only looking to pay €15 million for him.

Lautaro Martinez's agent provides transfer update

Lautaro Martinez has been tipped to join Barcelona this summer, but his agent has poured cold water over reports suggesting that his move to Camp Nou is a done deal. The agent claims that the move is not as far ahead as the media seems to have suggested. Talking to La Figura de la Cancha, he said:

“Lautaro’s transfer is more in the media than real life. Lautaro has three years on his contract with Inter and is very happy where he is. He’s had a very good season, still has the Europa League to play for, and I hope Inter can go all the way in that competition. I’ve never needed to give him advice, and I don’t need to now either. He’s always been a complete player and has matured over the years.”

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona?

Barcelona are chasing Eric Garcia, but it looks like they have also set their sight on signing another Manchester City star as well. The Telegraph reports that the Catalan side are keen on signing Bernardo Silva this summer.

The report claims that Barcelona will offer him a key role in the starting XI next season to try and lure him to Camp Nou.