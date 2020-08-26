Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona to decide on Lionel Messi's future, Luis Suarez has MLS offer and more - 26th August 2020

Barcelona fans were shocked last night after the club confirmed Lionel Messi’s request to leave the club. The club are now working on ways to convince the Argentine to remain at the club, with the papers being full of Messi-related news and rumours.

Barcelona have no plans of selling Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona, but the club have no plans of letting him leave. The Argentine was looking to use a clause in his contract to walk away on a free transfer, but the Catalan club claim that it has expired.

Messi hopes to execute a clause that would allow him to leave for free. The clause was included in his 2017 renewal and stipulates that he's allowed to leave for free at the end of each season if he notifies the club within a certain time frame. @samuelmarsden #FCB 🇦🇷 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) August 26, 2020

Technical secretary of FC Barcelona, Roman Planes has made it clear that Lionel Messi will not be sold at any cost. He also added that the player wants to stay, and it could be worked out internally to get things sorted. Planes said:

“We want to build another winning cycle alongside the best player in the world. We all continue to count on Messi. We are not contemplating a departure of Messi. We want Messi to stay. We are working internally to convince Messi to stay. Messi has not told us that he’s not going to show up for training.” [H/T Independent]

Luis Suarez to Inter Miami?

Luis Suarez is not in the plans of Ronald Koeman, and the manager has made it clear to the Barcelona board and the player. Now the plan is to ship the striker this summer, with several clubs likely to make a move for him.

The Independent report that David Beckham is keen on getting the Barcelona star to his club this summer. Ajax have also shown interest, but the striker is reportedly not willing to return to his former club.

Manchester City lead the race for Lionel Messi

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Lionel Messi after he expressed his desire to leave. Reports suggest that Pep Guardiola has already spoken to the Argentine and is willing to get him to the Etihad.

(🌕) Manchester City are weighing up offering Messi a long-term contract that would see him move to partner club like New York City after 3 years in the Premier League, various sources confirm. @samuelmarsden #FCB 🚨🚨🇦🇷 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) August 26, 2020

However, the new Barcelona manager is keen on winning the Champions League, and Lionel Messi shares the same goal. The two could love working together, a move that is very likely to happen, as per several reports.