Barcelona transfer news roundup: Bayern Munich target to join Barcelona, 3 offers for Alex Collado, and more - 27th September 2020

Barcelona have been busy in the transfer market, making progress in getting the players wanted by their new manager Ronald Koeman. However, the club also have some outgoing transfers that need to be sorted out. Today's reports in the papers suggest that the Barcelona management could be very active in this regard in the coming week.

Sergino Dest picks Barcelona over Bayern Munich

Sergino Dest has decided to join Barcelona, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Ajax right-back has reportedly already informed his club and Bayern Munich as well. The Bavarian giants were one of the clubs interested in Dest.

Barcelona and Ajax are now signing paperworks/contracts for Sergiño Dest. The deal is 100% done and confirmed. Sergiño will be in Barcelona to have medicals and sign his contract until June 2025. Agents also told to Bayern Münich board that Dest will play for Barça. 🔵🔴 #FCB https://t.co/bzSO0NOhsw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag was asked about the possibility of Dest moving to Barcelona, but he did not give a firm answer in this regard:

"There are many stories around Dest, just like with Onana and Tagliafico. Whether I have news? No, I have no news. I know that Bayern and Barcelona are both interested in taking over Sergiño. But that is still not the case so far. So he is still in the selection and is available."

Ronald Koeman has plans for Francisco Trincao

Barcelona have handed Francisco Trincao the #17 jersey as the club have big plans for him. The youngster recently spoke about what Ronald Koeman told him in this regard:

"Koeman talks to me a lot. What he asks me most is that I be myself, and that I try to score goals. I am a young player who still has to improve in all aspects, analyse his games and see what he is doing well and what he is doing wrong in order to evolve."

The 21-year-old will be the backup striker at Barcelona this season as Antoine Griezmann is reportedly set to be the main man up front for now. The Catalan side have been linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez and Memphis Depay as well.

Alex Collado has three offers this summer

Barcelona are looking to loan out Alex Collado this summer, with the youngster reportedly having many offers on his table. According to Mundo Deportivo, Girona, Porto and Sampdoria have all tabled in bids for the 21-year-old, and a decision is likely to be made this week.