Barcelona transfer news roundup: Big update on Luis Suarez's move, a €25 million deal agreed for a Lyon star and more - 15th September 2020

Barcelona started the Ronald Koeman era with a 3-1 win over Gimnastic Taragona in a friendly game. With the transfer window still open, the Blaugrana are trying to sign new players while trying to let go their deadwood. However, one star player seems to be stuck at the club for another season.

On that note, here are the top Barcelona rumours of the day as on 15th September 2020:

Barcelona's Luis Suarez is not moving to Juventus

Luis Suarez's rumoured move to Juventus is off, as per RAC1. The striker was reportedly supposed to get Italian citizenship but will not be able to get it done in time.

However, the Uruguayan striker is still not ruling out a move from Barcelona this summer. As for Juventus, they are now keen on signing Edin Dzeko as a replacement for the outgoing Gonzalo Higuain.

Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes provided an update about Luis Suarez's situation at the club:

"Luis is an important player for Barca and has been for years. We have the utmost respect for these players at Barcelona. Obviously after everything we saw last season, we're in the process of changing the team, with a new coach who has new ideas, and we're working on this."

"You need to respect the players, the contracts. On October 5, the window closes, and we'll see what happens. We need to do the best we can for the players and for the club."

€25 million deal agreed for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay to Barcelona is reportedly a done deal according to De Telegraaf who say that Lyon have agreed to sell the striker despite being intent on keeping the striker for the season.

Ronald Koeman is interested in working with the Dutchman and has been working on getting the player to Camp Nou. The deal for Depay will reportedly cost Barcelona €25 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

Inter Milan agree deal for Arturo Vidal

Meanwhile, it is set to be one in and one out at Barcelona. RAC1 have reported that Inter Milan have agreed a deal with Barcelona for Arturo Vidal. Antonio Conte has been keen on getting the former Juventus star to San Siro, and the move is now likely to happen.

Vidal was one of the best players at Barcelona in recent months but is reportedly not a part of Ronald Koeman's plans.