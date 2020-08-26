Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi to leave, Koeman tells 4 players they will be sold and more - 25th August 2020

Things are going from bad to worse for Barcelona as reports suggest that Lionel Messi is leaving the club. More on that and other Barcelona transfer news and rumours from today’s papers:

Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to leave Barcelona this summer. The Argentine has apparently informed the club via fax today that he does not wish to play for them next summer.

Ojo !!! Leo Messi acaba de comunicar al Barcelona vía burofax que quiere abandonar el club. El jugador argentino se acogería a la cláusula que le permite rescindir el contrato unilateralmente. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 25, 2020

Barcelona president Joseph Bartomeu was confident that Messi would be a part of the Koeman project, but that seems to have changed now. The Barcelona star has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave, but the club have said that it has expired.

Breaking: Barcelona confirms that Lionel Messi has told the club he wants to leave — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 25, 2020

Earlier this month, Bartomeu said in an interview:

Messi wants to end his career at Barca; he has said that many times. I’ve spoken to Koeman about him, and he has told me Messi will be the pillar of his project. Messi has a contract with Barca until 2021. I speak to him and his father regularly and they know that we have a solid project, that a new coach is coming and that he will count on him.

Ronald Koeman informs 4 Barcelona players that they may leave the club

Ronald Koeman has reportedly informed Arturo Vidal, Luis Suárez, Ivan Rakitic, and Samuel Umtiti that they may leave the club this summer. The new Barcelona manager has told the players that they are not a part of his plans, and they will be sold.

The manager reportedly wants to freshen up his squad and wants these players to make way for new signings. He has set sights on replacing these players with younger players from various leagues.

PSG eye Luis Suarez

PSG have reportedly set sights on signing Luis Suarez this summer. The Ligue 1 side have been monitoring his situation at Barcelona and will make a move soon, as per Sport.

The same report says that Neymar has been asking the French club to get the Uruguayan to Paris for a long time. The striker will be available for a free transfer should Barcelona terminate his contract in the coming days.