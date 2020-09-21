Barcelona transfer news roundup: Lionel Messi sends a message to Arturo Vidal, Luis Suarez set for a stunning move, and more - 21st September 2020

Barcelona have one exit confirmed in the form of Arturo Vidal, but there is more to come this week.

The club are working hard to get the players Ronald Koeman wants, but they still have a long way to go as they need to sell players to be able to make new signings. On that note, here are the top Barcelona rumours of the day as on 21st September 2020:

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sends a warm message to the outgoing Arturo Vidal

After Arturo Vidal completed his move to Inter Milan last night, Lionel Messi sent the Chilean player a message via Instagram. The Argentine maestro sent a warm goodbye note to Vidal saying that the dressing room would miss him. The Barcelona captain's message read:

“I only knew you from facing each other, and you always seemed like a phenomenon to me. But then I was lucky enough to meet you personally, and you surprised me even more. There were two years sharing many things, and you made yourself noticed a lot. The dressing room will miss you. I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We (hope to) cross paths again, for sure.”

Vidal spent two years at Barcelona and won one La Liga title with the club. However, as he was reportedly not a part of Ronald Koeman’s project at Camp Nou, he was informed that he could leave.

Luis Suarez to join Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Last details to be completed on next few hours - deal done. He has agreed personal terms and also spoke directly with Simeone. As reported on Friday, Atléti were waiting to sell players [Morata > Juventus so close...] to sign Luis. ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/9iSMVSXIuG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Luis Suarez's move to Juventus fell through last night after a delay in getting his Italian passport. The striker may still remain at Barcelona, but reports now suggest that he could move to Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone is reportedly keen on working with the Uruguayan and wants to get the deal done before the transfer window closes. The Rojiblancos are making room for Suarez at Atletico Madrid by letting Alvaro Morata join Juventus on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Riqui Puig on loan to Ajax?

Ronald Koeman wants Riqui Puig to head out on loan this summer so that the youngster could gain more experience while playing regularly.

Reports in Mundo Deportivo now say that Barcelona are working with Ajax to see if Puig could spend the season at the Eredevisie club. The midfielder is open to the move, as per the report, but nothing is set in this regard yet.