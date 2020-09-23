Barcelona transfer news roundup: Luis Suarez bids goodbye, Barca make €25 million bid for a Bayern Munich target, and more - 23rd September 2020

Barcelona are still working to get the players they want before the transfer window closes, but it looks like there could be a few outgoing transfers at the club. Today's Barcelona transfer news roundup features some interesting rumours regarding the futures of some of their first-team players.

Luis Suarez bids goodbye to Barcelona teammates

Luis Suarez is reportedly set to join Atletico Madrid in the coming days. The Uruguayan striker has been allowed to move to La Liga club as he is not a part of Ronald Koeman's plans at Barcelona.

Luis Suarez looked visibly upset when leaving Barcelona’s training ground 💔



Luis Suarez was at the Barcelona training ground earlier today to bid goodbye to his teammates. He looked emotional as he drove out of the Ciutat Esportiva for the final time.

Javier Mascherano happy about Lionel Messi remaining at Barcelona

Javier Mascherano has revealed that he is glad that Lionel Messi has decided to stay with Barcelona. In an interaction with Radio Metro, the former Blaugrana player spoke about Messi's transfer saga:

"It is difficult to imagine Messi outside the club. He is the most important player in the history of Barcelona. He has been a very important piece, if not the most important. Beyond the friendship I have with him, I would have been sorry if he left badly. At times like this, I'm not interested in bothering Messi. I spoke and expressed my support, but neither by investigating too much. I talk with him often, and I let him know that it was a joy for me that he stayed."

Lionel Messi was on the verge of leaving Barcelona this summer. However, the club wanted him to activate his release clause, and thus he was forced to stay at Camp Nou for another season.

Barcelona eye Sergino Dest

Barcelona have set sights on signing Sergino Dest from Ajax this summer. The right-back is one of their top targets for replacing Nelson Semedo who joined Wolverhampton.

The Ajax right-back is also a target for Bayern Munich, and thus a move for the player is not yet a done deal yet. Catalunya Radio report that the Catalan side have made a €20 million plus €5 million bid for the defender.