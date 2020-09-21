Barcelona transfer news roundup: Luis Suarez's move to Juventus is off, a Blaugrana defender is set for a Premier League move, and more - 20th September 2020

With Barcelona winning the Joan Gamper Trophy, things seem to be settling down at the club after a tumultous end to the last season. The Catalan club are working on a few player transfers but mostly in the outgoing section right now.

Barcelona's Nelson Semedo 'one step away' from joining Wolves

Nelson Semedo is reportedly on his way out of Barcelona this week. The Portuguese right-back is close to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves are ‘one step away’ from signing Nelson Semedo. New bid submitted yesterday and Barcelona are now ready to accept. Work in progress also on personal terms to be agreed.

On next hours Barça are gonna sell Semedo to #Wolves and Vidal to #Inter. Here we go soon! 🐺 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

The defender, who is reportedly not a part of Ronald Koeman's plans at the club, could move out soon. The new Barcelona manager wants to replace Semedo with Norwich City's Max Aarons or Ajax's Sergino Dest.

Luis Suarez's move to Juventus is off

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has revealed that Luis Suarez's move to Juventus is off. The new Juventus manager has said that the main issue with Suarez's transfer is the delay in the Barcelona striker getting his Italian passport. Pirlo said:

"We're all waiting for a centre-forward. There is still a long way to go in the transfer window, so we're calm and happy, we're not in a hurry. Suarez is difficult, though, because it takes a long time to get a passport, so it's unlikely that it could be him."

Philippe Coutinho motivated ahead of La Liga opener

Philippe Coutinho has said that he is 'very motivated' for the start of the new La Liga season. The Brazilian spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich where he won the treble.

Talking after Barcelona's win in the Joan Gamper Trophy, Coutinho said:

"I missed playing at this stadium. (Had) good feelings after the game. It was the first game, and it's a week to go (for the first La Liga game of the season). We're working hard, and we're all focused on having a good season. We haven't had a lot of time. We're going from less to more now, and we have to keep working. We need to understand what the coaching staff wants. I'm really excited to get going, I want things to go well. I'm very motivated. I started pre-season early to get working, so things can come out well this season. We're getting used to the way we train now. This will be good for the team."

With Coutinho not a part of Barcelona's plans last season, the club were looking to sell him. However, Ronald Koeman has decided to give the player another chance at the club this season.