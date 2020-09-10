Barcelona transfer news roundup: Lyon provide update on Depay rumours, Griezmann breaks silence on Barca future and more - 10th September 2020 

Barcelona are yet to sign Ronald Koeman’s top targets this summer, but the club are in talks with a few of them. The new manager has started his pre-season training but is waiting for the club to get some transfer business done before the start of the 2020-21 season.

On that note, here are the top Barcelona transfer news and rumours of the day as on 9th September 2020:

Lyon have reportedly not received any offers from Barcelona

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Memphis Depay, but they are yet to make a move for the Dutchman. Lyon manager Rudi Garcia has revealed that the Catalan side have not made an offer for the former Manchester United star.

Talking to Goal, Garcia said:

“We do not know [about his future]. He is good, he played with his national team, where he had a very good first game. He needs to play, that’s good. We will see what we can do with him on Friday, there is no reason why he’s not in the group, unless he leaves by then. I have no news in that regard. I think Juninho has been clear, the president too, there is no offer for the moment.”

Ronald Koeman is keen on working with Depay at Barcelona, and the player has also admitted that there is interest from the Spanish club as well. Fabrizio Romano had earlier reported that talks are ongoing between Barcelona and Lyon for the striker's services.

Antoinne Griezmann opens up on his Barcelona future

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will be staying at Barcelona this season. The Frenchman said that he has no plans of leaving, and rumours related to his departure are fabricated.

Greizmann was quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying:

“If my future is at Barça? Yes, I don’t know why people invent destinations to see if one day they will be right. But there I am very well, I know I have the confidence of the club and the coach, so I am well. It has been a very complicated season for all of us, and now we start again.”

Barcelona in a dilemma over Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are yet to make a move for Memphis Depay apparently because of an internal debate. The report said that the Barcelona board are wondering if the Dutchman is needed at the club at all as they already have Ansu Fati.

It was also reported that Ronald Koeman wants Memphis Depay at the club, but the Barcelona board are reluctant to spend on the Dutchman right now.