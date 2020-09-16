Barcelona transfer news roundup - No deal for Depay, Ronald Koeman hints at no new signings and more - 16th September 2020

Barcelona are in the middle of a financial crisis, and it seems as though things are worse than first thought. Media reports in this regard suggest that the club have lost over €300 million (in lost revenue) because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are unable to fund the arrival of incoming players.

All that and more in today’s Barcelona rumours:

Barcelona cannot afford Memphis Depay

Barcelona are reportedly not in a financial position to sign Memphis Depay, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas who says that Joseph Bartomeu, the Barcelona president, contacted the former and informed him that the Blaugrana are not in a position to make an offer for the Dutchman. Aulas took to Twitter and said:

“The president of Barça told me on Sunday that his club were suffering a lot from the COVID-19 crisis, and there is no possibility of them making an offer for Depay.”

Memphis Depay confirmed Barcelona's interest in him when he spoke to the media after Netherlands' recent UEFA Nations League match:

“Let’s see what happens. Tomorrow I will speak with Olympique Lyon. I know there is interest, but I don’t want to say much more, mainly because I haven’t spoken much with my agent.”

Despite Jean-Michel Aulas’ quotes, Fabrizio Romano and others report that Barcelona have agreed a deal with Lyon for Depay. They say that the deal is worth €25 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

Barcelona may not make any new signings before the season starts

Ronald Koeman has hinted that Barcelona might not be able to make any signings before the season starts. The manager, while talking with Fox Sports Netherlands, said:

Advertisement

“We’re working towards the new season, and I think we will go into it with the same group of players that we have now for pre-season,”

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, with a few other targets also reportedly on their wish list.

Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal not in Barcelona's squad for a friendly game

Barcelona are taking on Girona in a friendly game today. Ronald Koeman has named his squad for that game but has not selected Luis Suarez or Arturo Vidal.

Both the players are reportedly on the verge of leaving the club this summer, with Juventus and Inter Milan respectively keen on signing them.