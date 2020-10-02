Barcelona transfer news roundup: Ousmane Dembele update, Koeman wants a Blaugrana midfielder to leave, and more - 1st October 2020

Barcelona are still in the hunt for the players Ronald Korman wants, but they are far away from signing anyone in this regard. However, the Catalan side are working on outgoing transfers as well, and some such deals could be completed soon.

Here are the top Barcelona rumours of the day as on 1st October 2020:

Ousmane Dembele's move to Manchester United is off

Man United have now opened talks with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. #MUFC are offering a loan for Démbélé - while Sancho deal with BVB is stalling.



Man Utd also contacted player's agent, putting so much effort to convince the player who already refused #LFC loan on June. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

Manchester United were keen on signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this summer. The Red Devils viewed him as an alternate for Jadon Sancho, but the Frenchman is reportedly not willing to join the Old Trafford side.

Ronald Koeman, when speaking about the winger's future at the club, said:

"The first thing to say is that it is up to the club and to the player. But he is with us, and as we've seen in recent weeks I am counting on him....he has to wait to play, but he is training well, getting fitter. I want to say that I am counting on him."

Manchester United were reportedly looking to loan Dembele this season. Liverpool and Juventus were also interested in signing the winger, but he rejected them as well, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Ronald Koeman wants Rafinha to leave

Ronald Koeman wants players who are not in his plans at the club to leave Camp Nou this summer. One such player is Rafinha.

"For players who do not see many possibilities, it is better to look for a way out. I know Rafinha has been on loan, and there is a point where you can't be loaned every season. We have a lot of midfielders, we have to find the best for the team. These are technical decisions," Koeman said.

Barcelona make a new offer for Eric Garcia

📁 ERIC



El FCB lanzó 2a oferta, mantiene el 8+2 y posible entrada de Rafinha



El City pide 20M y DESCARTA Rafinha



La primera oferta fue también de 8+2 y el City pedía 30M



El FCB subirá oferta en el formato de variables para llegar a 12-15#mercato en @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/CaTXFnVC0q — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) October 1, 2020

Barcelona, who are looking to sign a centre-back this season, have made a move for Eric Garcia, as per Gerard Romero who says that the new offer for the defender is reportedly €8 million, with €2 million in add-ons.

Manchester City are open to selling the player this summer. But the Premier League side have reportedly quoted €20 million for the player's services and are not willing to reduce their asking price despite the defender having less than a year left on his deal.