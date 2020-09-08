Barcelona transfer news roundup: PSG were interested in Lionel Messi, Koeman wants an Inter striker and more - 7th September 2020

Barcelona are slowly getting close to the players they want, with reports suggesting that Memphis Depay could be joining the club soon. Apart from the Dutchman, Barcelona are also targeting Georginio Wijnaldum. On that note, let us have a look at the other top Barcelona news and rumours of the day as on 7th September 2020.

PSG eyed a move for Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) director Leonardo has said that the Ligue 1 side were tempted to make a move for Lionel Messi this summer. In an interaction with Canal+, he said:

“We certainly thought about it. There’s a complicated situation with Financial Fair Play, but when we heard Messi could be on the market… it tempted us.”

The Argentine star had revealed that he wanted to leave Camp Nou this summer but changed his mind after the club did not want to let him leave without paying his release clause.

Ansu Fati wants to impress Ronald Koeman

Ansu Fati scored for Spain last night and has been in good form for the last year or so. He returns to Barcelona this week where he would be working under a new manager now.

The winger wants to impress Ronald Koeman in training and work his way back into the Barcelona first-team. Fati told SPORT:

“I have to keep working with humility. The coach is the one who decides who plays. I’ll keep working in each training session as hard as I can, like always, and if I have the chance, I will try to take advantage. We are really happy, above all for the team’s win. We played a great game and have to continue in this way. It’s special to work with Luis and all the players that are here. They have received me with open arms from the first day and with all the confidence in the world.”

Barcelona set to make a last push for Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona and Inter Milan have been in talks to sign Lautaro Martinez for months now, but nothing has materialised on that front. The Argentine striker is reportedly keen on joining the Camp Nou side, but the two clubs are yet to agree a deal in this regard.

According to Goal, Barcelona are set to make a final offer for the Inter striker soon. They view Lautaro Martinez as an ideal replacement for Luis Suarez who is close to joining Juventus.