Barcelona transfer news roundup: Quique Setien replacement arrives in Barcelona, Luis Suarez to leave and more - 17 August 2020 

It is a big week for Barcelona if reports are to be believed. The papers today claim that the big changes promised by Josep Bartomeu are set to take place this week with the sacking of Quique Setien first and then the appointment of his replacement soon.

Here are the top Barcelona transfer news and rumours of the day:

Quique Setien replacement arrives in Barcelona

Koeman tras unos días en Barcelona esta tarde ha llegado al aeropuerto del Prat para irse en vuelo privado. Es el mejor posicionado para entrenar al Barça. El que más gusta a Bartomeu. Falta resolver su contrato con Holanda @DeportesCuatro @telecincoes #fcb pic.twitter.com/0Nxa0PmDqv — David Ibáñez (@DavidIbanez5) August 16, 2020

Ronald Koeman is reportedly the next manager of Barcelona, and he has been spotted in Barcelona already. The Dutchman is set to take over from Quique Setien who is yet to be officially sacked by the Catalan club.

However, the Barcelona president has already announced that the manager is 'gone' and a replacement will be announced soon. Fabrizio Romano and other reliable reports claim that it is going to be the former Everton and Southampton manager, Ronald Koeman who will be entrusted with the helm of affairs at Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez to leave Barcelona?

While the arrival of Ronald Koeman is a big news for the Barcelona fans today, there might a big exit as well. Luis Suarez has been linked with a shock move back to his former club Ajax.

📺 Lo dije en el @Polideportivouy hay intención en el Ajax de fichar a Luis Suárez. Hizo historia y el hincha lo ama. Vendrá propuesta del club holandés. Si el jugador quiere salir y el Barça cede, puede volver a Holanda. Decide el goleador, tiene contrato hasta junio 2021⚽️ https://t.co/zUhxZZ7j2u — ENZO OLIVERA (@EnzoOlivera) August 16, 2020

The possibility was confirmed by a reliable journalist related to Ajax news, Mike Verweij. He added that Mark Overmars is keen on signing the Barcelona striker this summer, and the Dutch club will make a move for him.

PSG eye Barcelona star

PSG have set their sights on signing Arturo Vidal, according to La Cuarta. The report claims that the midfielder will be made available for transfer this summer, and the Ligue 1 side are leading the race for his signature.

Vidal has been linked with a move to Italy as well, with Inter Milan reportedly keen on signing him. Antonio Conte tried to sign him but failed to land him at either Chelsea or Inter Milan during his stints with both clubs.

Pep Guardiola to remain at Manchester City

One of the managers linked with the Barcelona job was Pep Guardiola, but his agent, Josep Maria Orobitg has confirmed that he will not be moving from Manchester City this summer.

“Yes, Pep will stay at City 100%.”

Guardiola has failed to deliver the Champions league yet again this season at Manchester City and had been linked with a move away from Manchester.