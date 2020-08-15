Barcelona transfer news roundup: Quique Setien replacement found, Lionel Messi to leave and more - 15th August 2020

Barcelona were humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and that is bound to haunt them for years to come.

The Catalan side now need to make changes from top to bottom, something the president hinted at last night. All that and more Barcelona news and rumours from the papers today:

Quique Setien replacement found

Barcelona are keen on appointing Maurizio Pochettino as their next manager, according to RAC1. They report that the former Tottenham manager is the club's number one target right now and has been in touch with the club for weeks now.

RAC1 claim that Pochettino is open to the move despite his earlier reservations about not managing the Camp Nou side because of his connection with Espanyol.

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi is planning to leave Barcelona after his contract expires in 2021. Reports in COPE claim that the Argentine is not willing to stay at the club unless there are significant changes at the club this summer.

Messi has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and Manchester City for years, but nothing has materialised in that regard as he has not been looking to leave Camp Nou.

Bartomeu confirms big changes

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that the club will be making some big decision in the coming days. Talking right after the match last night, he said:

“It has been a very, very tough night. I am sorry for the Barça fans and members, for the players … For everyone. We were not the club that we represent, am so sorry.”

“There are some decisions that we have already made, and others that we will make over the next few days. Announcements will be made from next week, we need to make decisions after things have calmed down. Today is a day for reflection. Tomorrow we will try to raise our fans’ spirits following such a heavy defeat.”

“It was a devastating result. I congratulate Bayern, they played a great game and deserved to go to the semi-finals. We were not up to the occasion, and we can only apologise to the members and fans.”