Barcelona transfer news roundup: Riqui Puig has 2 exciting offers, Ronald Koeman didn't want to sell Luis Suarez, and more - 26th September 2020

Barcelona are still active in the transfer market, but their outgoing moves have made the headlines in recent times. According to the reports in the media today in this regard, there are reportedly multiple offers for players who are not in Ronald Koeman's plans at Barcelona this season. All that and more in today's Barcelona transfer news roundup as on 26th September 2020:

Riqui Puig has two offers

With Riqui Puig not in Ronald Koeman's plans at Barcelona this summer, the manager wants the youngster to head out on loan and gain some first-team experience rather than sitting on the bench at Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo reports that PSV and FC Porto have both contacted Barcelona for the midfielder's services this summer. With both clubs wanting to take Puig on loan for the season, the Catalan side are considering both offers, as per the report.

Ronald Koeman hints that he wanted to keep Luis Suarez

Ronald Koeman has hinted that he wanted to use Luis Suarez at Barcelona this season. The manager, while talking to the media, said that the decision to let go of the striker was made before the former was appointed by the club:

"It seems that I'm the bad guy in this film, but it's not this way. From day one after my call with Luis, I've showed nothing but respect for him and the player he is. He has trained as best he can. I always said to Luis it could be complicated for him to play if he stays, but if he stays he'll be a part of the lineup. Before I signed, the club had already decided to change things. When I signed, I supported those decisions, but they had already been made."

Lyon eye Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti

Lyon have started negotiations to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona, as per L'Equipe. The report says that the Ligue 1 side are looking to take the centre-back on loan with an option to buy him permanently next summer.

Umtiti is reportedly on the transfer list at Barcelona, and the club are desperate to sell him this summer. They have not managed to find any buyers for Umtiti, so they are very likely to accept Lyon's offer, as per the report.