Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ter Stegen to Chelsea rumours, World-Class striker wants to join Barca and more - 21st July 2020

Today's Barcelona transfer news roundup covers all the big stories linking players with the Camp Nou club and also some shock player departures. Marc Andre Ter Stegen has been linked with Chelsea while a world-class striker reportedly wants to join Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona's Marc Andre Ter Stegen linked with Chelsea move

Chelsea are keen on signing a new goalkeeper this summer and have been linked with Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. Atletico have indirectly confirmed the approach from the Blues but the Catalan side have not made any comment in this regard.

Mundo Deportivo, however, report that Barcelona have no interest in letting Ter Stegen leave in the summer. The club are in a financial crisis, and Chelsea are looking to take advantage of it and get the goalkeeper.

World-Class striker wants to join Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not signed a new deal at Arsenal just yet and is keen on joining Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The striker has been linked with the Catalan giants for a long time but nothing has materialised.

Now, with his contract entering the final year and Aubameyang not signing a new deal, he has been linked with a move to Barcelona once again. Now, the reports suggest that he is keen on joining the Camp Nou side and is waiting for them to make a move in this regard.

Phillipe Coutinho offered to Arsenal in swap deal

Barcelona are keen on getting Phlippe Coutinho off their books and have offered him to various clubs. Latest reports suggest that the Brazilian has been offered to Arsenal in a swap deal.

Foot Mercato report that Barcelona are keen on signing Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and want him this summer. They are trying to use him in a deal for Coutinho to move to Arsenal; the Brazilian's agent, Kia Joorabchian is reportedly working on this deal.

Pedri says goodbye to Las Palmas

Pedri spent the 2019/20 season at Las Palmas where he made 17 appearances in the campaign. The youngster has not bid goodbye to the Spanish side as he prepares to fight for a place at Barcelona. He said:

“I’m very happy to contribute to the team, but a little sad because it is the farewell to a stadium that has given me everything. This season and this victory is for them, for the fans, although they could not have been here.”

“I am very happy to have belonged to UD Las Palmas and also for everything that this club has given me, the people that have surrounded me, the team and the coach. I only have words of thanks for everything.”

Pedri will be a part of the Barcelona squad for the pre-season and a decision on his future will be made after that.