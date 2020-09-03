Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Wijnaldum comments on Barca rumours, Lionel Messi to announce decision and more - 3rd September 2020

Barcelona are yet to resolve the Lionel Messi situation, but some reports in the media today suggest that it could end with good news for the Catalan club’s fans. However, apart from the Messi situation, the club have a lot of other transfers to take care of as well.

Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day as on 3rd September 2020:

Wijnaldum comments on Barcelona rumours

Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a stunning move from Liverpool to Barcelona this summer. The Dutchman has just a year left on his contract and is reportedly looking to leave Anfield soon.

With Ronald Koeman taking over at Barcelona, the midfielder was immediately reported as one of the manager’s top targets. When Georginio Wijnaldum was asked about the rumours linking him with a Camp Nou switch, he rebuffed them as ‘just rumours’ and said:

“It’s a rumour, I have nothing to say about it.”

However, some reports in the media, especially in Sport, claim that the midfielder has agreed terms with the Catalan club. The reports also say that Barcelona are looking to land him for around €15 million.

Sergio Ramos on Lionel Messi leaving

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi have been invovled in some heated encounters on the pitch. The two have met in multiple El Clasicos and have been fierce on-field rivals.

When the Real Madrid captain was asked about the prospect of Messi leaving Barcelona this summer, he opined that he would like the Argentine to stay at Camp Nou. But Ramos also said that Messi should be able to decide his future on his own without his club forcing something on him:

“It’s something that we’re not focused on, but the player has earned the right to be able to decide on his future. Having said that, for the Spanish game and for Barca and for the rest of us, we’d like him to stay as we always want the best around.” [H/T Goal]

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona?

There is a 90% chance of Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona, as per Martin Arevalo of TyC Sports. He says that the Argentine star will be making his decision soon in this regard, and the same should be revealed this week.

Arevalo also said that the Barcelona star is apparently planning to stay for one more season at Barcelona before leaving the club.