Barcelona waiting on key development to trigger release clause in 25-year-old’s contract - Reports

According to a report from SPORT, Barcelona are awaiting the final matchday of the Premier League season to make a decision on signing Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The 25-year-old star reportedly has a €25 million release clause that could become activated if Leeds get relegated from the English top tier. Leeds will face Brighton & Hove Albion in their last Premier League game and will need to garner all three points, while hoping Burnley lose against Newcastle United.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona want a front-three next season of Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.



(Source: Barcelona want a front-three next season of Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.(Source: @mundodeportivo 🚨 Barcelona want a front-three next season of Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.(Source: @mundodeportivo) https://t.co/La4YWcP8P9

If Burnley, who are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference, win their game, Leeds will get relegated. That would give the Blaugrana the opportunity to snap up Raphinha for just €25 million in the summer.

GOAL @goal Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but talks between the clubs are on hold until the end of the season Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but talks between the clubs are on hold until the end of the season ⏳ https://t.co/Vn1QBem0d1

If Leeds manage, against all odds, to remain in the Premier League, the Blaugrana will have to part with €45 million to get the winger on their radar.

With both the Peacocks and the Clarets tied on 35 points apiece, Leeds need a win and results elsewhere go in their favour to negotiate a higher fee for Raphinha.

Barcelona could move for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus - Reports

According to Footmercato, Barcelona have their eyes on Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus. Following Manchester City's acquisition of Erling Haaland, Jesus could see reduced game time at the Etihad. Meanwhile, Barcelona are prepared to give him an option, should he seek a move away.

The City striker has not enjoyed as many minutes he would have liked under Pep Guardiola in recent seasons. While he has also been linked with Arsenal, the Blaugrana could be a more tempting proposition for the Brazilian.

Jesus might not enjoy the media attention he once garnered as a youngster when he arrived at the Cityzens from Palmerias. However, he has shown that he can still be a potent option with his recent good form - seven goals and two assists in his last nine games.

The Blaugrana might have to battle Arsenal for the Brazilian’s signature if they want to sign him in the summer. Jesus, with his return of 95 goals from 234 appearances for City, remains an attractive proposition for clubs.

Edited by Bhargav