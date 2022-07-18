Barcelona want to sign 23-year-old centre-back to force Gerard Pique to retire - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly lined up Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for veteran centre-back Gerard Pique, who has fallen behind in the pecking order.

Pique has recently been in the eye of the hurricane due to his separation from Shakira and his off-the-pitch antics at nightclubs. Despite featuring in 40 games across competitions for the Blaugrana last season, the 35-year-old is considered to be past his best.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has asked club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany to snap up Kounde. The report also added that the club hierarchy has identified the 23-year-old as the one to replace Pique in the first team.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖| Jules Koundé is KEEN to join Barcelona. Talks are ongoing with the player’s side. Xavi considers him the perfect centre-back for his project. Barça want to close the deal fast because Chelsea have again entered the race. [#fcblive 🎖| Jules Koundé is KEEN to join Barcelona. Talks are ongoing with the player’s side. Xavi considers him the perfect centre-back for his project. Barça want to close the deal fast because Chelsea have again entered the race. [ @FabrizioRomano 🚨🎖| Jules Koundé is KEEN to join Barcelona. Talks are ongoing with the player’s side. Xavi considers him the perfect centre-back for his project. Barça want to close the deal fast because Chelsea have again entered the race. [@FabrizioRomano] #fcblive https://t.co/y1S9mVu0vl

Earlier, Laporta had recommended the option of retirement to Pique, as the player allegedly ceased to be a good example for the rest of his teammates. As per the report, Pique rejected the idea, as he still feels he's prepared to help the team in a considerable capacity.

Pique, who has two years left on his current deal at the Camp Nou, is currently running the risk of becoming a benchwarmer next season. While Ronald Araujo has become a mainstay at the heart of the Blaugrana defence in the last two seasons, new signing Andreas Christensen will be keen to impress too. If the Blaugrana seal a reported €60 million transfer for Kounde, Pique could spend large swathes of next season on the sidelines.

Since his return to Barcelona in 2008, Pique has made 603 appearances for the club, registering 53 goals and 13 assists. He has also helped the club lift a staggering 30 trophies, including eight La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, the La Liga outfit opened their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Spanish fifth-division side UE Olot in a domestic friendly on July 13. The Blaugrana will next face Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls in the United States.

Barcelona open to offers for Memphis Depay

Barcelona are open to selling forward Memphis Depay on a low transfer fee, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Memphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club. Barcelona board had new direct talk with Memphis Depay this week. Xavi counting on him in case he decides to stay - if not, club flexible on “low” transfer conditions.Memphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club. Barcelona board had new direct talk with Memphis Depay this week. Xavi counting on him in case he decides to stay - if not, club flexible on “low” transfer conditions. 👀🔴🇳🇱 #FCBMemphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club. https://t.co/K31nxFXetm

Depay, who is in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou, has been rumoured to depart this summer. With Xavi reshaping his frontline with the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha and the club in need of urgent cash, the Dutchman is expected to be offloaded.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur (via Fichajes), Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a proposal of £17 million for the former Lyon man.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far