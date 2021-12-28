Barcelona ‘well on track’ to secure deal for Manchester United star - Reports

As per latest rumours, Barcelona are on track to secure a deal for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani was initially considering a move to Penarol back home in Uruguay. The striker now wants to play for Barcelona before the end of his career, and has reportedly confirmed his willingness to move. Barcelona, meanwhile, are on the lookout for strikers after losing Sergio Aguero to retirement, and are in the race for Erling Haaland.

However, any potential move for Haaland might only happen in the summer, and Edinson Cavani is seen as an able short-term replacement. The striker scored 17 goals for Manchester United last season. However, he has struggled for game time thus far due to injuries and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Same for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 Manchester United have still not received any approach from Barcelona for Edinson Cavani. He’s considered an important member of the squad - Barça priority signing is still Ferrán Torres. 🔴 #MUFC Same for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 Manchester United have still not received any approach from Barcelona for Edinson Cavani. He’s considered an important member of the squad - Barça priority signing is still Ferrán Torres. 🔴 #MUFC #FCBSame for Corinthians rumours. No bid/approach to sign Cavani in January. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/AnEVMfRCdc

He finds himself on the bench for the EPL game against Newcastle United, and can be expected to move in the coming window. Barcelona are reportedly only awaiting confirmation from Manchester United, and are hoping to complete a deal in January. Cavani is also willing to take a pay cut to join the Blaugrana.

Edinson Cavani’s move to Barcelona could result in lack of depth for Manchester United

Edinson Cavani might be 34, but his finishing and movement means he is still capable of scoring more than 20 goals a season, something Frank McAvennie claimed recently. The Uruguayan striker may have been sparingly used by Manchester United this season, but they could be tempted to hold off his move until the summer.

That's because Anthony Martial is increasingly looking like he is on the way out as well. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have hinted that the player wants to move. However, selling both strikers might not be ideal for Manchester United in January.

They have three players - Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood capable of playing up front. However, Greenwood is not necessarily ready to consistently deliver, while Marcus Rashford’s poor form has been a concern this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jadon Sancho is capable of playing as a striker, but both he and Rashford are better off on the wings. In such a scenario, a move away for Edinson Cavani could leave Manchester United short-staffed in attack in the event of injuries, especially during the festive period.

Edited by Bhargav