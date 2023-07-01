Barcelona will have to pay €20 million to sign 18-year-old star this summer - Reports

Barcelona, plagued by financial troubles, are considering a €20 million summer swoop for 18-year-old Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid, according to El Nacional. The move comes as the club grapples with the tricky task of balancing their books while bolstering their roster.

Financial restrictions are compelling the Blaugrana to seek talent that matches their fiscal scope. In that regard, president Joan Laporta has set his sights on the teenage prodigy. Fresneda has piqued the interest of top-tier clubs across Europe, following a season where he racked up 18 La Liga starts from the right-back position.

Fresneda is not yet ranked among world-class defenders, but his potential is undeniable, and his appeal is further bolstered by a low price tag compared to the likes of Joao Cancelo and Juan Foyth, who Barca cannot afford currently.

These factors have influenced the club's desire to lure the rising star away from his current team, Valladolid. Fresneda's contract stipulates a buyout clause amounting to €20 million. If Barcelona want to secure the services of the Spanish U19 international, they're required to meet this buyout obligation.

Notably, it's a figure significantly less than the €35 million Valladolid asked for him in January, following their relegation to La Liga 2. Now, the second-tier side could potentially part ways with their starlet at a more economical price.

Premier League giants have eyes on Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is reportedly attracting the attention of a triumvirate of Premier League powerhouses — Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Polished in Barcelona's La Masia academy, Fati burst onto the professional scene at the tender age of 16 in 2019. The talented winger has clocked up 89 appearances in Blaugrana colours, contributing an impressive 25 goals.

Nevertheless, persistent injury woes have hampered the 20-year-old's progress, confining him to just seven starts in La Liga last season. This limited action has sparked speculation that Fati could soon part ways with the Blaugrana.

It's understood that Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are watching developments closely, if Romano's report (via SportBible) is to be believed. However, they will likely be wary about his recent fitness struggles.

Poll : 0 votes