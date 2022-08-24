Borussia Dortmund interested in signing 27-year-old Liverpool star - Reports

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, according to The Mirror.

Keita is facing an uncertain future at the club after contract talks stalled between the club and the player. The Guinean has less than a year remaining in his current contract.

Dortmund are now looking to sign Keita before the end of the summer transfer window. The Bundesliga outfit also need a new central midfielder as they prepare to lose Jude Bellingham next summer, a player wanted by the Reds.

Keita has previous experience of playing in the Bundesliga. He represented RB Leipzig before his move to Anfield in the summer of 2018. However, he has never had a proper run in the Reds' starting XI due to numerous injuries.

One of the 27-year-old's best performances in a Liverpool shirt came last season during their 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Keita scored and assisted once.

Liverpool could channel funds received from Keita to buy new central midfielder

Liverpool are in dire need of a new central midfielder. The Reds have an ageing midfield that needs replenishment sooner rather than later. There are also many injured midfielders in the squad, including Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita himself.

If Keita is unwilling to sign a new contract, Liverpool could offload him this summer and generate some revenue. The Reds have been linked with a new central midfielder this summer. Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caceido is one just player. Caceido, 20, is already a regular in Brighton's first team. The Ecuadorian perfectly fits the Reds' criteria of a young midfielder with top-level experience.

Klopp's team have a few young midfielders in their squad with bags of potential - Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott - who have received game time this season.

The Reds have made a terrible start to their 2022-23 season. Jurgen Klopp's side are without a win in their opening three Premier League games. They drew against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing 2-1 at Manchester United on Monday.

