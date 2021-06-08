Borussia Dortmund waiting for the right offer from Arsenal to sell winger - Reports

Arsenal are interested in bringing in Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt this summer, according to Kicker (via Sports Witness). However, the Bundesliga club would sell the 25-year-old only if they get an 'appropriate transfer offer' from Arsenal.

According to German publication Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund could let a lot of players leave this summer in order to generate funds for the arrival of new ones.

Dortmund are expecting huge sums of money from the sale of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, both of whom have been linked with €100 million moves to some of Europe's elite clubs. BvB are also willing to let Julian Brandt leave for Arsenal if they get a substantial offer from the Gunners. Ruhr Nachrichten wrote in this regard:

"After Brandt’s difficult season, it remains to be seen whether an interest of Arsenal in Brandt, in connection with an appropriate transfer fee will materialise"

However, Arsenal are in no rush to sign Brandt from Dortmund. According to the aforementioned source, the Gunners could try and sign Brandt during the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal desperately need a winger

Julian Brandt is an ideal target for Arsenal, who are in dire need of adding a winger to their ranks. The Gunners have lacked wide players, which has forced manager Mikel Arteta to play club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out wide on the flanks.

Arsenal's current crop of wingers have failed to impress in the Premier League. Big-money signing Nicolas Pepe has blown hot and cold, while free agent Willian has been uninspiring, to say the least. The only player who can keep his head held high is Bukayo Saka, who is usually played out of position as a wing-back by Mikel Arteta.

Julian Brandt could solve Arsenal's problems on the flanks. Brandt is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or as a shadow striker behind a number 9. Arsenal could also utilise Brandt by filling the void left behind by Mesut Ozil.

However, the German international is not the only winger Arsenal have been linked with. The North Londoners are also rumoured to be interested in signing on-loan Leicester City winger Cengiz Under.

