Borussia Dortmund willing to double Erling Haaland’s salary to fend off top European clubs - Reports

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland remains a much sought-after player in the transfer market. Several clubs are set to enter a bidding war for the Norwegian prodigy next summer when his release clause is set to drop.

However, recent reports suggest Borussia Dortmund are intent on keeping Haaland for the foreseeable future. The German giants are rumoured to be set on offering the 21-year-old a bumper contract that would double his current salary. German journalist Christian Falk tweeted in this regard:

"If you are in trouble make it double: @BVB wants to offer @ErlingHaaland almost double the salary so that he stays also next season in Dortmund. Raise from 8 Mio € to 15 Mio € @SPORTBILD @wests

It is understandable why Borussia Dortmund want to keep hold of Erling Haaland. The club sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer for around €85 million. Dortmund swiftly brought in Donyell Malen from PSV for around €30 million to fill the void left by the Englishman. However, the Bundesliga club are wary of losing a second high-profile player next summer.

Which clubs can realistically afford to buy Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund can take solace from the fact that only a few clubs can realistically afford to purchase their prized possession.

Heavyweights such as Barcelona and Juventus, who have been linked with Haaland, are currently in dire straits financially. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have set their sights on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

That leaves PSG, Manchester City, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund's domestic rivals Bayern Munich as the most likely teams to bid for Haaland's signature. Liverpool could also have an outside chance of landing the Norwegian forward.

Erling Haaland has been brilliant for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club from RB Salzburg in January 2020. The Norwegian has scored an astounding 68 goals in 67 appearances for the German outfit, and has also provided 19 assists.

Haaland won the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund last season, and was named the UEFA Forward of the Season. The striker scored ten goals in eight UEFA Champions League matches last campaign.

Erling Haaland has begun the 2021-22 campaign in devastating form too. The 21-year-old has registered11 goals and four assists in eight matches across competitions.

