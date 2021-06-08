Brighton set asking price of £50 million for Manchester United and Liverpool target - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly set an asking price of £50 million for Ben White, who has been linked heavily with Manchester United and Liverpool in recent months.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton are reluctant to sell White this summer. But they could be persuaded to part ways with the 23-year-old if they receive any offer in the region of £50 million.

Ben White spent his youth career with Brighton before making his professional debut for the club in 2016. After struggling to break into their first team, White spent the next two seasons on loan in the lower divisions of English football, doing so with Newport County and Peterborough United.

White then joined Leeds United on loan for the 2019-20 campaign. The defender enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Leeds, helping the club win the Championship and gain promotion back to the Premier League. He won the Leeds United Young Player of the Year award for his performances.

Leeds were desperate to sign Ben White permanently last summer but reportedly had a £25 million bid for the player rejected by the Seagulls.

The 23-year-old defender has been one of the standout players in an otherwise disappointing 2020-21 season for Graham Potter's side, who finished the season in 16th place in the Premier League. White's performances have, however, attracted the attention of many top clubs in the Premier League.

The Brighton defender was called up to the England squad for Euro 2020 as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester United are keen to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Harry Maguire in the centre of defence next season. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde as well in recent weeks. Reports have suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer a move for the England international over the French duo, though.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also desperate to bolster their defence this summer. The Reds are set to complete the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the coming weeks and could then switch their focus to Ben White.

Ben White likely to join Manchester United or Liverpool this summer

Brighton defender Ben White will be keen to join either Manchester United or Liverpool this summer in order to play Champions League football. That is despite White having three years left in his contract with Brighton.

The England international may not fancy playing another season at a club that is likely to be involved in a relegation battle in 2021-22. So a move to one of the Premier League's top six could be on the cards for him this summer.

