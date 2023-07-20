Bundesliga star snubs chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, will join PL club instead - Reports

Moussa Diaby has snubbed a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a bid to join Premier League club Aston Villa. He joins the Villans from Bayer Leverkusen, with the English club paying a fee in excess of €50 million for the player.

Diaby, 24, impressed for Leverkusen last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 games across competitions. The Frenchman has made 172 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring 49 goals and providing 48 assists.

Al-Nassr were keen on pairing Diaby in the attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and decided to match Leverkusen's asking price. They left the decision on the player to either accept or reject the club.

Diaby turned down the chance to move to the Saudi Pro League and will now embark on a new journey in the Premier League instead. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said:

"Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa, here we go! French winger has just said yes to Villa, he wants to join Unai Emery’s project — PL football as priority. Villa will pay fee in excess of €50m to Leverkusen for Diaby. Diaby picked Villa over huge bid from Al Nassr."

Cristiano Ronaldo set to reunite with former Manchester United star at Al-Nassr

While Al-Nassr missed out on Diaby, they could be making a mega signing soon, as Alex Telles is on course to a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle-Eastern club.

Telles and Ronaldo played together for a season at Manchester United before the Brazilian left on loan for Sevilla. Romano provided an update on Telles' move, tweeting:

"Al-Nassr are closing in on deal to sign Alex Telles from Man United, here we go soon! There’s verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, waiting for the documents/check details. Al-Nassr want both Seko Fofana and Telles to join in the next days."

Telles was in good form for Sevilla last season as the Andalusian club won the Europa League. The Brazilian made 38 appearances across competitions, bagging three assists.