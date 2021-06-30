Carlo Ancelotti to keep faith in Real Madrid outcast - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly ready to re-introduce Gareth Bale to the squad. The Welshman spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur after seemingly falling out with former manager Zinedine Zidane.

According to AS, Ancelotti is ready to deploy a front three of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale next season as he looks to bring the best out of the players he has at his disposal. The Italian tactician is reportedly keen to help both Hazard and Bale rediscover the form that led Real Madrid to buy them in the first place.

Bale already has a great relationship with Ancelotti and arguably had his best years under the Italian's tutelage. The Welshman provided 62 goal contributions in 92 games under the Italian and was a fixture in the squad.

Under Zidane, though, Bale's importance in the team slowly dwindled, and he found himself more often than not relegated to the bench. That slowly caused a rift between Bale and Zidane, leading the Welshman to make his desire to leave the club public.

Now, following a successful loan spell at Tottenham, Bale is seemingly ready to play for Real Madrid again. Speaking during the group stage of Euro 2020, the forward was asked about Ancelotti's appointment. He said:

"I have no choice; he will be the Madrid coach, and I am a Madrid player. What I can say is that I have a great relationship with him, and I know he will do very well at Madrid."

Wales forward, Gareth Bale, is expected to return to Real Madrid for the final year of his contract.



Wales were knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16, losing 4-0 to Denmark. Bale ended the tournament with no goals to his name but registered two assists in the second group game against Turkey.

Real Madrid still in the hunt for a new striker

Karim Benzema is approaching the twilight of his career.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing a new striker this summer as they look for a successor to Karim Benzema. They have identified Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as their top two targets.

The duo is touted as two of the best young players in the world and are both reportedly looking for moves away from their respective clubs. It remains to be seen, though, if Real Madrid are able to afford either of them, as both Mbappe and Haaland would cost upwards of €150 million.

