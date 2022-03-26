Carlo Ancelotti trying to find new clubs for 6 Real Madrid stars - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to let go of six players during the summer transfer window. Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic and Marcelo have been deemed surplus to requirements under manager Carlo Ancelotti. The first three will be out of contract at the end of the season.

According to AS, Ancelotti is attempting to find new clubs for the aforementioned sextet to raise the funds required to sign the club's top transfer targets. Bale and Hazard are two of the highest earners at Los Blancos, earning £25 million per year..

Bale has been on the fringes of the first team since the 2019-20 season. He spent last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances. The Welshman returned to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, but his 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries. The 32-year-old has made just five appearances as he looks set to leave as a free agent this summer.

Hazard, meanwhile, has suffered a massive fall from grace since his €100 million move from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 65 appearances and scored just six goals, including one goal in 22 games this season. According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in the winger.

Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz have scored just one goal between them all season. According to Metro, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Jovic. As per Marca, Diaz is refusing to leave Los Blancos, while the club is keen to terminate his contract.

Isco, meanwhile, has fallen down the pecking order recently. The Spaniard does not fit into Ancelotti's system and has made just 14 appearances this season. His contract expires this summer..Marcelo, a club legend, will also be out of contract at the end of the season. The 33-year-old has been on the wane in the last few seasons.

Real Madrid looking to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have made no secret of their desire to sign French forward Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos had multiple bids for the 23-year-old rejected by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. The Spanish giants are set to resume their pursuit of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner this summer.

Mbappe is set to become a free agent this summer. The forward is one of the best-paid players in the world, earning weekly wages of £375,000 in the French capital. The departure of the six fringe players mentioned above would lighen the wage bill by €108 million (gross) as the club prepares for the arrival of the Frenchman.

Madrid are also interested in Erling Haaland. Ancelotti views the Norwegian as the ideal long-term replacement for veteran striker Karim Benzema. Borussia Dortmund are likely to demand north of €100 million for the striker, though.

It remains to be seen which players arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and ones that move out as a busy summer looms for the club.

