Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid star to man-mark Lamine Yamal in Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, waiting to get him fully fit: Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants Ferland Mendy to man-mark Barcelona midfielder Lamine Yamal in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 26). The teenager is in the midst of a superb season for treble-chasing Barca.

Mendy, 29, is out injured with a hamstring injury and missed Los Blancos' 1-0 La Liga win at Alaves in midweek, where Arda Guler's 71st-minute winner kept the defending champions within four points off leaders Barca with five games left.

However, as per Marca (via Barca Universal), Mendy might be fit enough for the blockbuster Copa del Rey title match with the arch-rivals. Boss Ancelotti would like the Frenchman to man-mark the red-hot Yamal, as he rates Mendy's defensive work highly.

Yamal, 17, is in the midst of a career-best season. After winning Euro 2024 with Spain in the summer, the teenager has continued in the same vein for Hansi Flick's side, contributing 14 goals and 22 assists in 47 games across competitions.

That includes two goals and four assists in four outings in the Copa del Rey, providing a goal contribution in each match.

How have Real Madrid fared against Barcelona in Copa del Rey finals?

Real Madrid and Barcelona share one of the sport's most iconic rivalries. Ahead of their 260th overall meeting across competitions (as per ESPN), the two sides have also met before in Copa del Rey finals.

Ahead of their eighth final meeting in the cup competition, Los Blancos will have happy memories, having triumphed 2-1 in 2014, thanks to Gareth Bale's spectacular 85th-minute winner. Three years earlier, Madrid had also emerged victorious, this time courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo's extra-time effort.

Los Blancos also beat Barca in the 1936 and 1975 title matches, while the Blaugrana got the better of their arch-rivals in 1968, 1983 and 1990. Barca, though, lead the way with a record 31 Copa del Rey finals, far ahead of third-placed Real Madrid (20), with Athletic Bilbao (24) second.

This will be the 19th El Clasico meeting in a final, with Carlo Ancelotti's side leading the way, 11-7, but Barcelona won their last final clash, 5-2, in the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year.

