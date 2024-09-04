Casemiro offered chance to leave Manchester United this week - Reports 

Embattled Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could have a route out of Old Trafford, albeit temporarily, as Galatasaray are reportedly interested in his services. The Turkish transfer window is open till September 13.

Since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, Casemiro has largely struggled to get going at Old Trafford. In 87 games across competitions, he has contributed 12 goals and nine assists, providing a goal contribution in every competition entered except this season.

The 32-year-old has played four games this season but has struggled in the middle of the park. In his last outing, Casemiro squandered the ball in possession, leading to Liverpool's first two goals in their 3-0 Premier League win at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian was widely linked with an exit this summer, but a move didn't materialise. Following his Liverpool performance, though, Casemiro could be off to Galatasaray, as tweeted by Ali Naci Kucuk (as translated from Turkish):

"Galatasaray also wants to strengthen its midfield line…Initiatives continue for McKennie, who plays for Juventus…Casemiro is among the players contacted for the midfield line…Galatasaray is in talks with Manchester United to loan Casemiro for 1 year…"

However, the proposed move is only a loan deal, meaning Casemiro would be back at Old Trafford next summer, where his deal runs till 2026.

What's next for Casemiro's Manchester United?

Manchester United started the new season with a defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. After taking the lead through Alejandro Garnacho late on, they conceded an equaliser to Bernardo Silva. In the ensuing shootout, the Red Devils squandered a 3-1 advantage to go down 7-6.

The Red Devils registered their first win of the season in their Premier League opener, beating Fulham 1-0 at home, thanks to new signing Joshua Zirkzee scoring a late winner off the bench.

However, Erik ten Hag's side came undone at Brighton & Hove Albion, conceding a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser to go down 2-1. In their next outing, they received a 3-0 mauling at home to arch-rivals Liverpool.

After two Casemiro errors had put the Reds 2-0 ahead at half-time, Mohamed Salah added to United's misery early in the second period as Ten Hag's side dropped to 14th in the standings.

Following the international break, they return to action in the Premier League with a trip to Southampton on September 14 before hosting third tier side Barnsely in their EFL Cup opener three days later.

