Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Manchester United vs Tottenham after missing training due to injury - Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Wednesday's training session with the Red Devils because of injury.

The 37-year-old sat out last Sunday's Manchester derby, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick stating Ronaldo incurred a hip injury. The Telegraph has reported that the injury is set to keep the Portuguese star out of the Red Devils' training session on Wednesday.

It has been reported that Ronaldo has been playing with some hip pain for the past few months, and he missed both United's games against Aston Villa in January.

He missed his team's demoralising 4-1 defeat to Manchester City last Sunday, and could be a doubt when the Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. Antonio Conte's men are challenging Manchester United for the fourth spot in the league as they seek to return to the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury woes coming at an inopportune moment

Cristiano Ronaldo's last goal came against Brighton in mid-February.

Many believed Rangnick's announcement of the former Juventus forward's injury was a smokescreen for unrest between the player and the club. The striker is enduring a woeful period at Old Trafford, having scored only once in his last ten games.

However, reports that the star is set to miss Wednesday's training with the squad will perhaps put to bed doubts over the credibility of his injury.

The Manchester outfit face the prospect of facing a revitalised Spurs team on Sunday without their talisman. Despite being recently out of sorts, Ronaldo is the side's top goalscorer this season, with 15 goals across competitions.

The Red Devils' only chance of silverware this season is the UEFA Champions League. They drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie with Atletico Madrid in Spain two weeks ago.

The return leg takes place on Tuesday at Old Trafford. United could be rushing to ensure Ronaldo is back to face a side he has enjoyed huge success against in the past.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani continues to have injury issues that have plagued his season at Old Trafford this term.

The Uruguayan international has only appeared 15 times this season. That has been a concern, with forward Marcus Rashford out of form and considering his future at the club.

