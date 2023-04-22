Cristiano Ronaldo follows strict routine which includes 6 mini-meals, 5 90-minute naps, and more as part of ruthless fitness obsession - Reports

Football fans are well aware of Cristiano Ronaldo's obsession with fitness. The Portuguese superstar has one of the most impressive physiques in the game. However, it comes due to the diligent care Ronaldo takes of his body.

The 38-year-old has only 7% body fat, while the average footballer has 11%. He also has around 50% muscle mass, yet another impressive statistic. Ronaldo's meal-planning, though, is a bit unique.

He doesn't go by the conventional breakfast, lunch and dinner routine. Rather, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner takes six small sized meals throughout the day. It helps him get the needed fuel for his workouts and stay energized.

Ronaldo is a big fan of chicken, as it's high in protein and low in fat. Apart from that, he also likes things like quinoa. His sleep pattern is also unique. He sleeps around 7.5 hours a day but not at a stretch. Rather, he takes five small naps with each spanning 90 minutes.

The pattern is akin to how babies sleep throughout the day. It helps Ronaldo get more reactive to instant tasks. Apart from that, there are other investments the Portguese ace makes on himself. When Ronaldo joined Manchester United for the second time in 2021, he bought a cryotherapy chamber for £50,000.

These chambers expose the body to shivering cold temperatures as low as -200 degrees celsius. In return, the therapy helps improve blood circulation.

Cristiano Ronaldo in good spirits ahead of Al-Wehda clash

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will return to action on Monday (April 24) when they take on Al-Wehda in a King Cup of Champions clash. Al-Alami suffered a 2-0 defeat at Al-Hilal in the SPL in last clash.

Ronaldo, though, look in a jubilant mood as he shared snaps from his training on social media. He also shared Eid message. The 38-year-old captioned the images:

"Focus in preparation for semifinal. #EidMubarak to all those celebrating today."

Since making his Al-Nassr debut in January, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 13 games for the Saudi Arabian club. Dinko Jelicic's side will once again rely on Ronaldo to produce the goods against Al-Wehda.

